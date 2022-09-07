Macon County Health Department offering bivalent boosters

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department will begin offering bivalent COVID vaccines and booster shots this week, the department announced on Wednesday.

The department will administer the Moderna and Pfizer bivalent shots starting on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Unlike previous vaccine offerings, the new bivalent shots contain a mix of vaccine recipes formulated from both the original COVID strains and the newer omicron variants. The combination is meant to increase protection from multiple variants.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of bivalent vaccine formulations on Aug. 31.

The Moderna booster has been authorized by the FDA for people 18 years and older, while the Pfizer-BioNTech booster has been authorized for those 12 years and older.

The bivalent vaccines can be used as a single booster dose at least two months after a primary or booster vaccination, the health department said.

Boosters are available by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call the health department at 217-423-6899 ext. 1100.