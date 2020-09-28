Macon County Health department providing flu shots, offering 3 community flu clinics

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department has announced plans for three flu clinics and is currently scheduling office appointments.

Community flu clinics will be held beginning Oct. 6 at The Bridge Church in Argenta from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Another is scheduled for Oct. 7 at the Macon County Senior Center from 9 to 11 a.m. and a third will be on Oct. 20 at the Macon Community Building from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Those looking to attend a community clinic must call (217) 423-6988 ext. 1316 to verify insurance to receive a flu vaccine. Persons with Medicare do not need to call ahead, health officials say.

Flu shots also are being offered, by appointment only, at the health department office. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (217) 423-6988 ext. 1333.

Anyone interested in hosting a flu clinic in their community is asked to call (217) 423-6988 ext. 1320.

