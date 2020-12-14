Macon County Health Department recommends 14-day quarantine, despite state allowance for shorter periods

DECATUR — Health officials overseeing Macon County continue to implement and advise 14 day quarantine timeframes, despite statewide updates allowing for shorter periods.

Public health authorities can now consider new ways to establish quarantine timeframes for those who have come in contact with the coronavirus disease, as new options were released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This means shorter alternatives for quarantine periods are acceptable if approved by the local health department.

Macon County Health Department officials have chosen to continue implementing 14 day periods to "ensure utmost prevention of spread of illness," the department said in a release.

The department described the COVID-related deaths in the county as "significant and concerning, placing our county as one of the highest in the state."

Officials say the situation will continue to be monitored to see if shortened quarantine periods can eventually be adopted in Macon County, but it won't be evaluated until at least late January.