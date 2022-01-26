Macon County Health Department reports 3 COVID-related deaths

The deaths included one man in his 50s, one man in his 60s, and one woman in her 80s. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has reported 302 COVID-related deaths.

The daily statistics also included 351 new cases of COVID-19. Four previously-reported cases was determined to be from out of county. The information was transferred to the appropriate county.

According to the health department, 63 county residents with COVID were hospitalized. Of those, 21 are vaccinated, 42 are unvaccinated.

