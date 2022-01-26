 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Macon County Health Department reports 3 COVID-related deaths

  • 0

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department reported three COVID-related deaths on Wednesday.

The deaths included one man in his 50s, one man in his 60s, and one woman in her 80s. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has reported 302 COVID-related deaths.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health director Dr. Ngozi Ezike gave an update on COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday. See the full news conference here.

The daily statistics also included 351 new cases of COVID-19. Four previously-reported cases was determined to be from out of county. The information was transferred to the appropriate county.

According to the health department, 63 county residents with COVID were hospitalized. Of those, 21 are vaccinated, 42 are unvaccinated.

Website Banners

Macon County COVID-19 statistics as of Jan. 26, 2022.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden committed to adding Black woman to SCOTUS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News