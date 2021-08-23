Macon County Health Department reports one death from COVID over the weekend

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported on Monday a woman in her 30s passed away during the weekend from COVID-19.
Health officials also announced 148 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Macon County since the health department’s last report on Friday, Aug. 20.
Three previously-reported cases were determined to be from out of the county. The statistics were transferred to the appropriate county.
The newest cases include 88 cases on Saturday, 18 cases on Sunday, and 42 cases on Monday.
The total number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic is now at 12,309.
