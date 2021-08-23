Macon County Health Department reports one death from COVID over the weekend

 Skip to main content
DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported on Monday a woman in her 30s passed away during the weekend from COVID-19.

Health officials also announced 148 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Macon County since the health department’s last report on Friday, Aug. 20.

Three previously-reported cases were determined to be from out of the county. The statistics were transferred to the appropriate county.

COVID-19 Graphs

Macon County COVID-19 statistics for Aug. 23, 2021

The newest cases include 88 cases on Saturday, 18 cases on Sunday, and 42 cases on Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic is now at 12,309.

 

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

