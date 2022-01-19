Macon County Health Department returns to daily COVID reports: 810 new cases

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department has returned to daily COVID-19 reports and, on Wednesday, reported 810 new cases: 477 on Monday and 333 on Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, there are 40 people hospitalized in Macon County. Of those, 11 are vaccinated, 29 are unvaccinated.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 285 COVID-related deaths.
Health officials said detailed reports will be released Monday through Friday, with the Monday report including totals from the weekend and a variant breakdown.
That includes the variants found in Macon County are released on Mondays and include numbers from the previous Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Valerie Wells: My favorite stories from 2021
Valerie Wells looks back on her favorite stories from the year 2021.
Meeting these students and hearing their stories helped me see not only our country through their eyes, but their countries.
Johns Hill Magnet School was the oldest in the Decatur Public Schools district, and though the school has a new modern building, the old one m…
I love the Illinois Raptor Center for many reasons, not least of which is I've been able to meet, pet and sometimes kiss all kinds of birds an…
I covered religion and family as my beat for the first six years of my reporting career and have kept a soft spot for doing those stories. I s…
My parents taught me the Flag Code and all that is involved in it, including the process to retire a worn-out flag, but I had never seen it do…
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter