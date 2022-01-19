Macon County Health Department returns to daily COVID reports: 810 new cases

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department has returned to daily COVID-19 reports and, on Wednesday, reported 810 new cases: 477 on Monday and 333 on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there are 40 people hospitalized in Macon County. Of those, 11 are vaccinated, 29 are unvaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 285 COVID-related deaths.

Health officials said detailed reports will be released Monday through Friday, with the Monday report including totals from the weekend and a variant breakdown.

That includes the variants found in Macon County are released on Mondays and include numbers from the previous Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

