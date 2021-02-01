Macon County Health Department taking appointments for 2nd vaccine dose

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department is taking appointments for distribution of the second dose of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine.
The vaccinations will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4, at Richland Community College National Sequestration Education Center, 3357 N. President Howard Brown Blvd., near the wind turbines.
The clinic is only for those who received their first dose from the MCHD between Dec. 30 and Jan. 8. At this time, those who are not eligible to receive their second dose will be turned away.
To schedule an appointment for the second dose, visit the Macon County Health Dept. RCC 1A and 1B second dose at www.maconcountyhealth.org. This link is designated only for the clinic taking place on Feb. 4 at RCC.
The health department warns clicking the “Add to Calendar” link does not reserve an appointment slot. After a person has successfully scheduled an appointment, a confirmation email will be sent and the person will be able to print out a "ticket." A ticket is recommended for the scheduled appointment. However, a person will still be permitted even if they are unable to print their ticket. If a confirmation email is not received, a person does not have a confirmed appointment and will be turned away.
Appointments can also be made by calling (217) 718-6205. Leave a message with your name, first vaccination date, and phone number.
