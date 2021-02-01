Macon County Health Department taking appointments for 2nd vaccine dose

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department is taking appointments for distribution of the second dose of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine.

The vaccinations will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4, at Richland Community College National Sequestration Education Center, 3357 N. President Howard Brown Blvd., near the wind turbines.

The clinic is only for those who received their first dose from the MCHD between Dec. 30 and Jan. 8. At this time, those who are not eligible to receive their second dose will be turned away.

To schedule an appointment for the second dose, visit the Macon County Health Dept. RCC 1A and 1B second dose at www.maconcountyhealth.org. This link is designated only for the clinic taking place on Feb. 4 at RCC.