Macon County Health Department to host drive-through COVID vaccinations on Friday

Examples of Phase 1A recipients include physicians, nurses, respiratory technicians, dentists and hygienists, nursing assistants, assisted living facility staff, long-term care facility staff, group home staff, home caregivers, and Emergency Medical Services.

Those wanting to receive their vaccines should enter from Mound Road. No other entrances will be open.

They should bring a work ID badge or current paystub to verify frontline essential worker status or a form of ID to verify age.

They should also bring a copy of their insurance card. If you are unable to make a copy, please bring the original.

Short sleeve shirt and face covering should be worn.

Completed vaccine forms should be printed and brought to the clinic to save time. The vaccine forms can be found by visiting maconcountyhealth.org. Forms will also be available onsite.

Longer wait times should be anticipated through the process. The post-vaccination 15-to-30-minute monitoring period should be expected.