Macon County Health Department to host drive-through COVID vaccinations on Friday

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department will hold a drive-through COVID-19 Moderna vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Progress City USA on the campus of Richland Community College.
The COVID-19 clinic is for eligible Phase 1A and 1B individuals only who can receive their first dose of the vaccine. The vaccines will be given on a first come, first-served basis until 3 p.m. or until 500 doses of the vaccine have been administered, whichever comes first.
The health department will continue to schedule vaccination clinics over the next several weeks and months, as quickly as possible upon receipt of the vaccine from distributors.
Those eligible in the Phase 1B category include persons aged 65 years and older and frontline essential workers, defined as "those workers who are essential for the functioning of society and are at highest risk of exposure," the health department stated.
Vaccine recipients include first responders (firefighters, law enforcement officers, 911 dispatch, security personnel, school officers); corrections officers; food and agriculture (processing, plants, veterinary health, livestock services, animal care) workers; postal service workers; manufacturing workers; grocery store workers; public transit workers; education; and shelters/adult day care.
Examples of Phase 1A recipients include physicians, nurses, respiratory technicians, dentists and hygienists, nursing assistants, assisted living facility staff, long-term care facility staff, group home staff, home caregivers, and Emergency Medical Services.
Those wanting to receive their vaccines should enter from Mound Road. No other entrances will be open.
They should bring a work ID badge or current paystub to verify frontline essential worker status or a form of ID to verify age.
They should also bring a copy of their insurance card. If you are unable to make a copy, please bring the original.
Short sleeve shirt and face covering should be worn.
Completed vaccine forms should be printed and brought to the clinic to save time. The vaccine forms can be found by visiting maconcountyhealth.org. Forms will also be available onsite.
Longer wait times should be anticipated through the process. The post-vaccination 15-to-30-minute monitoring period should be expected.
Those who are not eligible to receive the vaccination in Phases 1A and 1B will be turned away. Those who have received monoclonal antibody or convalescent plasma treatments or have had COVID-19 within the past 90 days should wait until after their 90-day window to receive the vaccine.
Persons who are pregnant and/or breastfeeding are required to bring an order or note from their doctor to receive the vaccine.
