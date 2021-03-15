Macon County Health Department updates its quarantine guidance

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department announced Monday that it will, in some circumstances, allow for a 10-day quarantine period for those found to have been in close contact with a COVID-19 case.

The change reflects updated information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when dealing with situations when a 14-day quarantine is not possible.

The local health department, the CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health all recommend the two-week quarantine as a best practice, the release stated.

The release went on to say that the change in quarantine period does not apply to congregate settings like long-term care facilities, skilled care facilities, correctional centers, prisons and jails. Close contacts in congregate settings must quarantine for the full 14-day period.

Officials say persons who become close contacts of a confirmed COVID-19 case should begin quarantine as soon as they are made aware of their exposure and follow the guidance of health department contact tracers throughout the duration of their quarantine.