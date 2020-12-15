Macon County health officials announce one new death from COVID

DECATUR — Health officials on Tuesday said a Macon County man in his 90s has passed away from COVID-19.

The Macon County Health Department said the passing brings the county total number of COVID-related deaths to 150.

The department also reported 53 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the county total positive cases to 7,472 since the pandemic began.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 7,359 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 117 additional deaths.

