COVID | LOCAL, STATE

Macon County health officials begin reporting COVID totals on a weekly basis

Gov. J.B. Pritzker talks on June 2 about reopening of Illinois as COVID cases decline.

DECATUR — Macon County health officials announced five new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, its last daily report of local case numbers.

With the state's move to the Phase 5 of its COVID recovery plan, the Macon County Health Department will begin reporting weekly COVID-19 case totals on Fridays.

As of Friday, all state businesses, large-scale events, conventions, amusement parks and seated venues began operating at full capacity for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. 

The health department said the latest cases bring the county's total to 11,002 since the pandemic began last year.

Of those, 184 are in home isolation, five are hospitalized and 206 have died.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 401 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 22 additional deaths.

In addition, almost 69% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 52% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

COVID-19 Graphs

Macon County COVID-19 statistics for June 11, 2021

 

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

