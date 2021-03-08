Macon County health officials report 22 new COVID cases from the weekend

DECATUR — Health officials on Monday reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Macon County through the weekend.

Saturday saw the addition of 10 new cases, with nine more on Sunday and three on Monday.

The Macon County Health Department said the new cases brings the county's total to 9,605 positive cases since the pandemic began, and 182 COVID-related deaths.

The state’s rolling seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate held steady near 2% Monday as officials continue to increase vaccination efforts in all parts of the state.

The positivity rate stood at 2.3%, a number that has not moved more than two-tenths of a percentage point for the past 10 days.

Public health officials announced 1,182 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Monday out of 39,636 test results. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported five additional deaths due to COVID-19 Monday, bringing the state’s death toll to 20,767.