Macon County health officials report 67 new COVID cases, 1 death on Friday

DECATUR — Health officials say the passing of a male resident in his 80s contributes to 148 total COVID-related deaths in the county, as of Friday.

The Macon County Health Department also reported reported 67 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of positive cases to 7,308 since the pandemic began.

The COVID-19 death toll surpassed 14,000 on Friday as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 190 additional deaths in people from their 20s to over 100 years of age.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday praised a U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel’s decision to recommend approval of the vaccine and said he expects quick official approval from the FDA.

“Historically, the FDA rules in the direction of these panels. And in this case with months of data indicating that this vaccine is safe, and thus far, 95 percent effective, the FDA’s decision is all but imminent,” he said. “Our own review panel is poised to review all available FDA data, and based on all information to date, the team is optimistic that this vaccine can safely move forward.”

The FDA’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will then meet to offer advice as to how the vaccine should be distributed in future rounds within the population.