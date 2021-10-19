Macon County Jail inmate arrested after throwing cup of urine, police say

DECATUR — Police reports say a female inmate at the Macon County Jail was arrested on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery after she threw a cup of urine and toilet paper at a female correctional officer.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the assault happened on the evening of Oct. 12. The female officer is quoted as telling deputies the 22-year-old inmate had repeatedly threatened her by saying “I’m going to get you, I’m going to kill you” before hurling the cup out of a cell door while dinner was being served, striking the officer in the chest and soaking her work shirt.