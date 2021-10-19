 Skip to main content
Macon County Jail inmate arrested after throwing cup of urine, police say

Macon County Jail

The Macon County Law Enforcement Center, which includes the county jail, is shown in this February 2018 file photo. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Police reports say a female inmate at the Macon County Jail was arrested on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery after she threw a cup of urine and toilet paper at a female correctional officer.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the assault happened on the evening of Oct. 12. The female officer is quoted as telling deputies the 22-year-old inmate had repeatedly threatened her by saying “I’m going to get you, I’m going to kill you” before hurling the cup out of a cell door while dinner was being served, striking the officer in the chest and soaking her work shirt.

In addition to the new preliminary charge, jail records show the inmate is being held on unspecified federal charges.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

