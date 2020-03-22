Macon County Jail releases some inmates early as precaution against coronavirus

Brown said his jail had to be as prepared as possible to face the disease and there had also been an upgrade of medical facilities. “We've been doing some work and we now have three negative pressure rooms,” added the sheriff. Negative pressure is a ventilation system used to control cross-contamination from one room to another.

Brown also said his staff was working closely with Crossing Healthcare, the jail medical care provider, to safeguard inmates and see they are looked after when they leave. “Crossing is doing a phenomenal job in making sure there is a continuum of care,” Brown said.

Both the sheriff and Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz emphasized that taking steps to safeguard the jail’s medical needs did not mean offenses and offenders meriting incarceration were going to receive a get-out-of-jail-free card.

“We’re going to support the sheriff’s department any way we can,” said Getz. “But if you commit crimes that rise to the level of causing dangers to society and problems for us, you’re going to be arrested and held accountable. We’re going to lock you up.”

