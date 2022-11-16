Macon County jury finds man guilty of fatal stabbing

DECATUR — A Macon County Circuit Court jury on Wednesday found Paul D. Outland guilty of the stabbing death of Decatur man Anthony A. Jones.

The 34-year-old victim died from a knife wound to the neck in the early morning of July 19, 2021.

The jury found Outland guilty of second-degree murder. He will be sentenced Dec. 19.

Decatur Police reports from the time of the crime said both men frequented the Oasis Day Center for the homeless in downtown Decatur. Staff there had said they saw the two men "having an altercation" before Jones had been attacked at 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Eldorado and North Union streets.

Jones had been stabbed in the neck, resulting in massive blood loss. He would later die at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Detectives who gave evidence at earlier hearings in the case said surveillance video had captured the two men during their confrontation. Some of the video came from nearby buildings and some had even been obtained from a passing city bus.

"...We were able to see Mr. Outland swinging his arm in the direction of Mr. Jones and then Mr. Jones stumbling away and walking down Eldorado Street before he succumbs to his injuries," Detective Jason Kuchelmeister had testified at a preliminary hearing.

Defense attorney Caleb Brown and Assistant Macon County State's Attorney Christina Mullison had clashed in hearings before the trial over which video evidence footage would be allowed into evidence.

Police had soon identified Outland as their prime suspect and he was found and arrested within 11 hours of the murder.

This story will be updated.