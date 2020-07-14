Macon County logs one new case of COVID-19

DECATUR — Macon County has had one new case of COVID-19, bringing the total to 255 confirmed cases.
Of those, 211 have been released from home isolation and 20 are recovering at home. One patient is in the hospital and 23 residents have died.
Here is more information about the cases:
The Macon County Health Department continues to encourage social distancing and face covering to limit the spread of COVID-19.
