Macon County man in his 70s is 239th COVID-related death: new data

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department on Friday reported one COVID-19 related death and 49 more positive cases of the virus.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 14,628 since the start of the pandemic, said county health educator Krystle Temple.

Temple said the death of one man in his 70s brings the county’s total deaths to 239 since the start of the pandemic.

The most recent statistics show that 21 residents were hospitalized with the virus as of Friday.

This week county officials, who issue COVID-19 statistics from Monday through Friday, reported at least one death each day. The last time there were daily deaths was the week of Aug. 30 where there were three deaths reported each day.

The data suggests that this week the county reported 237 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The data also shows that younger individuals – ages 10 to 19 – have added 264 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the county’s Sept. 3 weekly report, which surpasses every other age group by at least 41 cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 21,787 new cases in the state, including 239 additional deaths since Sept. 17.

More than 80 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 63 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Macon County, 43,045 people – or 43.97 percent of the population – have been fully vaccinated, according to data from the state.

The health department and the Illinois Department of Public Health also announced Friday there have been 377 variant COVID-19 cases in Macon County.

The most prevalent is the UK variant, with 143 cases. There also have been 133 cases of the Delta variant, 87 cases of the Brazil/Gamma variants, seven cases of the California variants (B.1.427 and B.1.429), four cases of the South African variant and three cases of the Mu variant.

The Macon County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics again next week in Decatur.

The single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be offered to those 18 and older at two locations:

Richland Community College, 1 College Park, Decatur, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those 12 and older at two locations:

Macon County Health Department, 1 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29. Must return to MCHD Wednesday, Oct. 20, to receive a second dose.

Lucy Loft Sista Strut, 1165 University Ave., Decatur, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Must return to the health department on Thursday, Oct. 27, to receive a second dose.

Bring insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. If someone other than a parent of legal guardian is planning to bring a child, the permission/proxy form will need to be filled out and signed beforehand.

