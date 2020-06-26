You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Macon County: No new confirmed cases of COVID-19; county total 227
0 comments

Macon County: No new confirmed cases of COVID-19; county total 227

{{featured_button_text}}
Macon County Health Department

The Macon County Health Department is shown. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department officials said on Friday there were no newly confirmed cases of coronavirus, leaving the county total at 227. 

Of those, 179 have been released from home isolation and 24 are recovering at home. Two people are currently in the hospital and 22 residents have died. 

Here is more information about the cases:

Download PDF June 26 Press Release

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Memories of Decatur parks

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Loss of gaming machines to quarantine is a blow for many

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News