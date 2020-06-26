Macon County: No new confirmed cases of COVID-19; county total 227

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department officials said on Friday there were no newly confirmed cases of coronavirus, leaving the county total at 227.

Of those, 179 have been released from home isolation and 24 are recovering at home. Two people are currently in the hospital and 22 residents have died.

Here is more information about the cases:

