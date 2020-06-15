Macon County: No newly confirmed COVID-19 cases; county total stands at 209

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Macon County's total cases of COVID-19 stayed at 209 on Monday, with no new cases reported.

The numbers are released daily by the county's Crisis Communication Team.

Of the 209 cases, 143 have been released from home isolation and three are hospitalized. Forty-one people are recovering at home and 22 residents have died.

Here is more information about the cases:

History photos: Decatur Memorial Hospital people and places through the years

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.