Macon County: No newly confirmed COVID-19 cases; county total stands at 209
Covid test

In this March 11 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York's Long Island. 

 JOHN MINCHILLO, ASSOCIATED PRESS

DECATUR — Macon County's total cases of COVID-19 stayed at 209 on Monday, with no new cases reported. 

The numbers are released daily by the county's Crisis Communication Team. 

Of the 209 cases, 143 have been released from home isolation and three are hospitalized. Forty-one people are recovering at home and 22 residents have died. 

Here is more information about the cases:

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

