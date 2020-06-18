Macon County: No newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday

DECATUR — Macon County officials announced on Thursday there were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The county total remains at 213 cases.
Of those, 150 have been released from home isolation and 38 are recovering at home. Three patients are hospitalized and 22 Macon County residents have died.
The county's Joint Crisis Communications Team releases updated case information daily. Here are more details about the cases:
