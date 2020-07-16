Macon County officials announce 3 new cases of COVID-19

DECATUR — Officials announced three new cases of COVID-19 in Macon County.
The Macon County Health Department said the total number of confirmed cases in the county is 262 as of Thursday and encourages members of the community to implement social distancing and wear face coverings to limit the spread of the virus.
Pritzker outlines targeted approach to COVID-19 spikes
