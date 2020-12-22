 Skip to main content
Macon County officials announced 35 new cases of COVID
Macon County officials announced 35 new cases of COVID

DECATUR — Macon County health officials reported on Tuesday 35 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Macon County has been 7,732.

Of those, 6,404 have been released from isolation, 1,131 are in home isolation, 46 are hospitalized and 151 have died.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 6,239 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 116 additional deaths.

Dec. 22, 2020

Macon County COVID statistics for Dec. 22, 2020

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 911,308 cases, including 15,414 deaths. As of Monday night, 4,571 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 981 patients were in the ICU and 557 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

