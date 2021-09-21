 Skip to main content
Macon County officials report 1 COVID-related death; 58 cases

Pfizer and BioNTech said on Monday a lower dose of their COVID-19 vaccine induced a robust immune response in 5 to 11 year olds, and they plan to ask for authorization to use the vaccine in children in that age range in the United States, Europe and elsewhere as soon as possible. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported one COVID-19 related death and 58 more positive cases of the virus on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 14,480 since the start of the pandemic.

The death was a woman in her 60s, which brings the county’s total deaths to 234 since the pandemic began.

County health educator Adrienne Newman said 21 Macon County residents were hospitalized as of Monday.

