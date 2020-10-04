 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macon County officials report 16 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments
alert top story

Macon County officials report 16 new COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Health officials on Sunday reported 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County.

The new cases bring the county total to 1,743, according to the Macon County Health Department. Of those, 1,031 have been released from isolation, 657 are isolating at home, eight are hospitalized and 47 have died.

MCHD Oct. 4

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 1,453 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 17 additional confirmed deaths.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 301,541 cases, including 8,791 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3 is 3.3%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 51,656 specimens for a total of 5,886,418. As of last night, 1,521 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 384 patients were in the ICU and 140 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Photos: Restaurants look for options as outdoor dining freezes during Winter.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News