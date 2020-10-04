Macon County officials report 16 new COVID-19 cases

DECATUR — Health officials on Sunday reported 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County.
The new cases bring the county total to 1,743, according to the Macon County Health Department. Of those, 1,031 have been released from isolation, 657 are isolating at home, eight are hospitalized and 47 have died.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 1,453 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 17 additional confirmed deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 301,541 cases, including 8,791 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3 is 3.3%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 51,656 specimens for a total of 5,886,418. As of last night, 1,521 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 384 patients were in the ICU and 140 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Photos: Restaurants look for options as outdoor dining freezes during Winter.
SECONDARY
DOMINANT
100420-blm-loc-6winterdining
INSIDE
INSIDE
100420-blm-loc-5winterdining
INSIDE
100420-blm-loc-8winterdining
100420-blm-loc-9winterdining
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten