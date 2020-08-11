You are the owner of this article.
Macon County officials report 16 new COVID cases
DECATUR — Health officials say 16 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 brings the total number of confirmed cases in Macon County to 654.

The Macon County Health Department reported the new numbers in a Tuesday statement along with encouraging county residents to implement social distancing and face covering practices in order to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Here is more information about the cases:

Those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their primary care physician. The health department says those with symptoms shouldn't appear at a hospital emergency room or doctor's office unless they're undergoing a true emergency. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

