Macon County officials report 16 new COVID cases

DECATUR — Health officials say 16 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 brings the total number of confirmed cases in Macon County to 654.
The Macon County Health Department reported the new numbers in a Tuesday statement along with encouraging county residents to implement social distancing and face covering practices in order to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Here is more information about the cases:
Those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their primary care physician. The health department says those with symptoms shouldn't appear at a hospital emergency room or doctor's office unless they're undergoing a true emergency.
