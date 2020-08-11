Macon County officials report 16 new COVID cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Health officials say 16 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 brings the total number of confirmed cases in Macon County to 654.

The Macon County Health Department reported the new numbers in a Tuesday statement along with encouraging county residents to implement social distancing and face covering practices in order to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Here is more information about the cases:

Those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their primary care physician. The health department says those with symptoms shouldn't appear at a hospital emergency room or doctor's office unless they're undergoing a true emergency.

