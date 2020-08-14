You have permission to edit this article.
Macon County officials report 19 new COVID cases
Macon County officials report 19 new COVID cases

DECATUR — Health officials on Friday reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Macon County, bringing its total to 726.

Of those cases, 364 have been released from isolation, 322 remain on home isolation, 16 are hospitalized and there have been 24 deaths.

The Macon County Health Department continues to encourage county residents to implement social distancing and face covering practices in order to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Here is more information about the cases:

Aug 14 infographic

Those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their primary care physician. The health department says those with symptoms shouldn't appear at a hospital emergency room or doctor's office unless they're undergoing a true emergency. 

