 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Macon County officials report 2 deaths due to COVID

  • 0

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department on Monday reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths and 125 more positive cases of the virus during the weekend.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 14,422 since the start of the pandemic.

Pfizer and BioNTech said on Monday a lower dose of their COVID-19 vaccine induced a robust immune response in 5 to 11 year olds, and they plan to ask for authorization to use the vaccine in children in that age range in the United States, Europe and elsewhere as soon as possible. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

The deaths included a woman in her 100s and a man in his 80s, bringing the county's total deaths to 233 since the pandemic began.

COVID Graphic

Macon County COVID-19 statistics Sept. 20, 2021.

Officials said the positive cases included 43 on Saturday, 52 on Sunday and 30 on Monday. Twenty-five Macon County residents were hospitalized as of Monday.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Will Illinois vaccine rules cause nursing, teacher shortages?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News