Macon County officials report 3 COVID-related deaths; 32 new cases

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported three COVID-19 related deaths and 32 more positive cases of the virus on Thursday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 14,579 since the start of the pandemic.

County health educator Adrienne Newman said one previously reported case was determined to be from out of county and was transferred appropriately.

Newman said the three deaths reported were two males in their 60s and one female in her 80s. This brings the county’s total deaths to 238 since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday, she said 19 Macon County residents were hospitalized.

The health department will also be offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week in Decatur.

The single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be offered to those 18 and older at two locations:

Richland Community College, 1 College Park, Decatur, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those 12 and older at two locations:

Macon County Health Department, 1 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29. Must return to MCHD Wednesday, Oct. 20, to receive a second dose.

Lucy Loft Sista Strut, 1165 University Ave., Decatur, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Must return to the health department on Thursday, Oct. 27, to receive a second dose.

Bring insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. If someone other than a parent of legal guardian is planning to bring a child, the permission/proxy form will need to be filled out and signed beforehand.

