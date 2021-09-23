 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macon County officials report 3 COVID-related deaths; 32 new cases

Macon County officials report 3 COVID-related deaths; 32 new cases

  • 0

Pfizer and BioNTech said on Monday a lower dose of their COVID-19 vaccine induced a robust immune response in 5 to 11 year olds, and they plan to ask for authorization to use the vaccine in children in that age range in the United States, Europe and elsewhere as soon as possible. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported three COVID-19 related deaths and 32 more positive cases of the virus on Thursday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 14,579 since the start of the pandemic.

COVID Graphic

County health educator Adrienne Newman said one previously reported case was determined to be from out of county and was transferred appropriately.

Newman said the three deaths reported were two males in their 60s and one female in her 80s. This brings the county’s total deaths to 238 since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday, she said 19 Macon County residents were hospitalized.

The health department will also be offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week in Decatur.

Watch now: Piece of Decatur school history coming down

The single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be offered to those 18 and older at two locations:

  • Richland Community College, 1 College Park, Decatur, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.
  • Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29.
Police report outlines chilling details of Decatur murder, serious wounding

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those 12 and older at two locations:

  • Macon County Health Department, 1 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29. Must return to MCHD Wednesday, Oct. 20, to receive a second dose.
  • Lucy Loft Sista Strut, 1165 University Ave., Decatur, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Must return to the health department on Thursday, Oct. 27, to receive a second dose.

Bring insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. If someone other than a parent of legal guardian is planning to bring a child, the permission/proxy form will need to be filled out and signed beforehand.

Bus driver cited in Jasper Street collision
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body found in Clinton Lake

Body found in Clinton Lake

A fisherman at the Clinton Lake Valley Mill Fishing access reported seeing a vehicle on the edge of the lake and then saw a body in the water, authorities said. 

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC Panel Endorses Pfizer Boosters for Older, More Vulnerable Americans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News