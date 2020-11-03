Macon County officials report 4 deaths, 128 new cases in Tuesday update

DECATUR — Health officials say four more Macon County residents have passed away from COVID-19.

The Macon County Health Department reported the deaths in a Tuesday update, additionally sharing that 127 new cases of coronavirus were recorded. Officials say the numbers bring the county total deaths to 65 and cases to 3,899 since the pandemic began.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced another 68 COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, the highest one-day total since June 17 as hospitalizations once again pushed second-wave highs.

The state also reported 6,516 new cases of COVID-19 among 82,435 test results reported, making for a one-day positivity rate of 7.9% which drove the seven-day rolling average case positivity rate to 8.2%.

As of Monday evening, Illinois hospitals reported 3,594 beds were in use by COVID-19 patients statewide, an increase of 223 from the day before and the highest amount in use since May 28.

Of those patients, 755 were in intensive care beds, which was an increase of 33 from the day prior, the highest since June 5. There were 326 ventilators in use by COVID-19 patients, an increase of 28 from the day prior and the highest one-day total since June 16.