Macon County officials report 7 new COVID cases; testing event planned

DECATUR — Health officials on Monday reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in Macon County, capping a weekend that saw a total of 40 new cases announced since Saturday.

The Macon County Health Department continues to encourage county residents to implement social distancing and face covering practices in order to limit the spread of coronavirus, which has infected 766 residents since March.

To date, there have been 22,444 COVID-19 tests performed in Macon County. That number should increase in the coming days when free community testing will take place Aug. 20-25 in Decatur.

The testing, which will be done with a nasal swab, will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Decatur Civic Center parking lot.

No appointment is needed, but participants are required to wear a mask and have a phone number or email address to receive the results. It could take up to a week to receive the results.

The testing is being performed by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Here is more information about the cases: