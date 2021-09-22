 Skip to main content
Macon County officials report another COVID-related death
DECATUR – The Macon County Health Department reported one COVID-19 related death and 68 more positive cases of the virus on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 14,548 since the start of the pandemic.

County health educator Krystle Temple said the death was a woman in her 50s, which brings the county’s total deaths to 235 since the pandemic began.

Temple also said 20 Macon County resident were hospitalized as of Tuesday.

