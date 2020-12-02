 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macon County officials report death of resident from COVID, 97 new cases on Thursday
0 comments
top story

Macon County officials report death of resident from COVID, 97 new cases on Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Health officials on Thursday reported the death of a male Macon County resident in his 80s from COVID-19. 

MCHD Dec 3 deaths

The Macon County Health Department says the passing brings the county total number of COVID-related deaths to 133 since the pandemic began. Additionally, the department reported 97 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county, bringing the total to 6,886. 

MCHD Dec 3 infographic

Illinois public health officials also Thursday reported 10,959 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus illness and a second consecutive day of near-record deaths.

The 192 fatalities from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, matched the toll from May 13, at the height of the initial wave of the disease in Illinois.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

That total is second only to the 238 reported Wednesday. The Illinois Department of Public Health said some data reported this week was delayed by the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Illinois has now suffered 12,830 deaths among 759,562 coronavirus infections.

Hospitalization numbers continue to decrease slowly, good news particularly because the state's health care front is bracing for another rush of cases in coming weeks after Thanksgiving travel and congregations.

There were 5,653 inpatients Thursday, a one-day drop of 111 but more than 8% lower than the 6,175 in hospital beds on Nov. 21. Likewise, there were 1,170 intensive care units occupied and 693 on ventilators, both declined from Thanksgiving Day highs of 1,224 in ICU and 724 using ventilators.

Photos: Across the Midwest, businesses fight to continue during COVID-19

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Crews respond to Decatur fire Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News