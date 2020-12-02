Macon County officials report passing of resident from COVID, 97 new cases on Thursday

DECATUR — Health officials on Thursday reported the passing of a male Macon County resident in his 80s from COVID-19.

The Macon County Health Department says the passing brings the county total number of COVID-related deaths to 133 since the pandemic began. Additionally, the department reported 97 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county, bringing the total to 6,886.

Illinois public health officials also Thursday reported 10,959 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus illness and a second consecutive day of near-record deaths.

The 192 fatalities from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, matched the toll from May 13, at the height of the initial wave of the disease in Illinois.

That total is second only to the 238 reported Wednesday. The Illinois Department of Public Health said some data reported this week was delayed by the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.