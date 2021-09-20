Macon County officials report two deaths due to COVID

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department on Monday reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths and 125 more positive cases of the virus during the weekend.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 14,422 since the start of the pandemic.

The deaths included a woman in her 100s and a man in his 80s, bringing the county's total deaths to 233 since the pandemic began.

Officials said the positive cases included 43 on Saturday, 52 on Sunday and 30 on Monday. Twenty-five Macon County residents were hospitalized as of Monday.

