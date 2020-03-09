Macon County officials share local process for identifying potential coronavirus cases

DECATUR — As worries of the coronavirus continue to grow, Decatur and Macon County medical professionals say a process is in place to identify those who are infected.
According to Marisa Hosier, Macon County Health Department director of Health Promotion and Public Relations, all current testing is done through the Illinois Department of Public Health.
“At this time, all testing through IDPH has to be approved before it can be sent to their labs,” Hosier said.
To facilitate the testing for coronavirus, or or COVID-19, health department staff discuss patient symptoms and risk factors with local medical provider to see if they meet the state's criteria. The local health department then reaches out to the state Department of Public Health for guidance.
The MCHD staff works daily with local healthcare partners and the IDPH to appropriately respond to the constantly evolving coronavirus information. Local health care partners include Decatur Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, federally qualified health centers, Macon County Emergency Management Agency.
“As always, we want people to know that we are all working very hard to prepare our community,” Hosier said.
Michael Leathers, Decatur Memorial Hospital’s media relations consultant, said the hospital is prepared to handle COVID-19 if it is found in the community. “Recognizing the evolving nature of this situation, we continue to monitor and update our protocols to respond to any new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health,” he said.
According to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Phil Barnell, the hospital has a multidisciplinary team preparing for cases of the coronavirus in the United States and in the Decatur and Macon County community.
“St. Mary’s Hospital is currently prepared to screen patients that meet criteria from the CDC and the IDPH at the points of patient entry,” Barnell said. “All patients who enter St. Mary’s Hospital are being asked about travel, exposure, and signs and symptoms of COVID-19.”
Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to the virus are encouraged to reach out to their primary health care provider, emergency department or local health department further instructions.
According to Hosier, medical personnel are encouraging the community to utilize trusted resources for gathering the most up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and IDPH websites.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR