Macon County officials share local process for identifying potential coronavirus cases

DECATUR — As worries of the coronavirus continue to grow, Decatur and Macon County medical professionals say a process is in place to identify those who are infected.

According to Marisa Hosier, Macon County Health Department director of Health Promotion and Public Relations, all current testing is done through the Illinois Department of Public Health.

“At this time, all testing through IDPH has to be approved before it can be sent to their labs,” Hosier said.

To facilitate the testing for coronavirus, or or COVID-19, health department staff discuss patient symptoms and risk factors with local medical provider to see if they meet the state's criteria. The local health department then reaches out to the state Department of Public Health for guidance.

The MCHD staff works daily with local healthcare partners and the IDPH to appropriately respond to the constantly evolving coronavirus information. Local health care partners include Decatur Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, federally qualified health centers, Macon County Emergency Management Agency.

“As always, we want people to know that we are all working very hard to prepare our community,” Hosier said.

