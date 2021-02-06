 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macon County opens registration for second Moderna dose
0 comments
alert top story

Macon County opens registration for second Moderna dose

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department will be administering the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Richland Community College at the National Sequestration Education Center, 3357 N. President Howard Brown Blvd., near the wind turbines.

This clinic is for the second dose only. No first doses will be administered.

Decatur Eagles Aerie 507 to host warming center on Saturday and Sunday

Persons who received their first COVID-19 vaccine from the MCHD on or before Jan. 15 are invited to schedule an appointment. This clinic is intended only for persons who live or work in Macon County.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A link to register will be available on the Macon County Health Department Facebook page and at maconcountyhealth.org.

Those who were not able to successfully register via the link or do not have computer will be able to call (217) 718-6205 to schedule an appointment through the vaccination line Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Decatur Airport

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News