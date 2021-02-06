Macon County opens registration for second Moderna dose

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department will be administering the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Richland Community College at the National Sequestration Education Center, 3357 N. President Howard Brown Blvd., near the wind turbines.

This clinic is for the second dose only. No first doses will be administered.

Persons who received their first COVID-19 vaccine from the MCHD on or before Jan. 15 are invited to schedule an appointment. This clinic is intended only for persons who live or work in Macon County.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A link to register will be available on the Macon County Health Department Facebook page and at maconcountyhealth.org.

Those who were not able to successfully register via the link or do not have computer will be able to call (217) 718-6205 to schedule an appointment through the vaccination line Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.