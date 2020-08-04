You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macon County passes 500-mark for COVID cases
0 comments
top story

Macon County passes 500-mark for COVID cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Macon County on Tuesday.

The Macon County Health Department in a statement said there now have been 503 cases of COVID. 

Below is other data released by the health department: 

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday also announced 1,471 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease, including 19 additional confirmed deaths. Read more about that data here.

See more data about Macon County positive cases here.

Through the years in downtown Decatur through 13 archival photos

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News