Macon County plans three vaccination clinics for June 7-9, adds one new COVID case

Gov. J.B. Pritzker talks about reopening of Illinois next week as COVID cases decline.

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department has announced three Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week.

They are set for:

  • Maroa-Forsyth High School, 610 W. Washington St., Maroa, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 7. Walk-in or schedule an appointment by visiting https://bit.ly/3ckpWCB. Must be able to return June 28 for second dose.
  • Warrensburg Latham Middle School, 425 W. North St., Warrensburg, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 8. Walk-in or schedule an appointment by visiting https://bit.ly/3gdjMoX. Must be able to return June 29 for second dose.
  • Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. Walk-in clinic. Must be able to return June 30 for second dose.

For more information call 217-423-6988, visit www.maconcountyhealth.org.

Macon County COVID-19 statistics for June 4, 2021

As of Friday, health officials reported one person had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in Macon County since the start of the pandemic to 10,977. No new deaths were reported in Macon County.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 626 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 15 additional deaths.

In addition, more than 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and nearly 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

 

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

