Macon County plans three vaccination clinics for June 7-9, adds one new COVID case

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department has announced three Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week.

They are set for:

Maroa-Forsyth High School, 610 W. Washington St., Maroa, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 7. Walk-in or schedule an appointment by visiting https://bit.ly/3ckpWCB. Must be able to return June 28 for second dose.

Warrensburg Latham Middle School, 425 W. North St., Warrensburg, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 8. Walk-in or schedule an appointment by visiting https://bit.ly/3gdjMoX. Must be able to return June 29 for second dose.

Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. Walk-in clinic. Must be able to return June 30 for second dose.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For more information call 217-423-6988, visit www.maconcountyhealth.org.

As of Friday, health officials reported one person had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in Macon County since the start of the pandemic to 10,977. No new deaths were reported in Macon County.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 626 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 15 additional deaths.

In addition, more than 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and nearly 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.