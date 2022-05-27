Macon County raised to 'medium community level' due to rising COVID numbers

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department has announced that the county has been raised to a "medium community level" due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The determination is made using weekly metrics such as case rate per 100,000 population, new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population, and the percent of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19.

The announcement comes a day after the health department provided its regular COVID case update.

That update showed 241 new cases from May 19-25, and seven county residents hospitalized.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.