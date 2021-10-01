Macon County releases latest COVID demographics

DECATUR — Macon County health officials reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

That brings the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 14,912, the Macon County Health Department said in a news release. Fourteen people are hospitalized and 242 deaths have occurred since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the Macon County cases, 10,517 are white; 3,108 are Black; 82 are Asian and the rest are mixed race or another race with 55 percent female and 45 percent male.

The 20-29 age group has reported the most positive cases with 2,354, followed closely by the 2,279 cases among those aged 30-39 and 2,116 among those aged 40-49.

The majority of deaths are among those aged 70 to 89, with a slight majority being men. Of the 242 local deaths related to coronavirus, 202 have been white, 34 have been Black and six are other or unknown.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has logged 409 variant cases in Macon County since April 1, when the first two variants were discovered in local cases. At this time, IDPH does not sequence every COVID-19 test for variants; therefore, the number of variant cases is likely higher.

The breakdown of the six variants is as follows:

• 143 cases of the alpha variant;

• 87 cases of the gamma variants;

• 165 cases of the delta variants;

• 7 cases of the epsilon variants;

• 4 cases of the beta variant; and

• 3 cases of the mu variant.

State health officials also announced Friday that in the past week there were 18,735 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 236 additional deaths. To date, the IDPH is reporting a total of 1,630,864 cases, including 25,017 deaths.

More than 81 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 64 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

