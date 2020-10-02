Macon County remains on the state's COVID-19 warning list

DECATUR — Macon County will spend at least another week on the state’s COVID-19 warning list.

Macon County is currently on a heightened warning level — orange — because it surpasses multiple metrics the state uses to track increased occurrences of coronavirus. Locally, those metrics include the county number of new cases per 100,000 population, emergency department visits and hospital admissions.

Other Central Illinois counties on the warning list are Christian, Coles, DeWitt, Fayette and Jasper. There were 17 counties on the list last week.

Macon County officials began warning residents this week that the positivity rate in Region 6 was approaching the level that would bring about restrictions by the state to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

The region currently boasts lowest positivity rate in the state at 2%, but the state is now calculating that number without using Champaign County statistics that are affected by a massive saliva testing program at the University of Illinois. Without those numbers, the region actually has a 7.2% positivity rate and is approaching the 8% threshold that would lead to increased mitigations.

