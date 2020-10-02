Macon County remains on the state's COVID-19 warning list

DECATUR — Macon County will spend at least another week on the state’s COVID-19 warning list.
Macon County is currently on a heightened warning level — orange — because it surpasses multiple metrics the state uses to track increased occurrences of coronavirus. Locally, those metrics include the county number of new cases per 100,000 population, emergency department visits and hospital admissions.
Other Central Illinois counties on the warning list are Christian, Coles, DeWitt, Fayette and Jasper. There were 17 counties on the list last week.
Macon County officials began warning residents this week that the positivity rate in Region 6 was approaching the level that would bring about restrictions by the state to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.
The region currently boasts lowest positivity rate in the state at 2%, but the state is now calculating that number without using Champaign County statistics that are affected by a massive saliva testing program at the University of Illinois. Without those numbers, the region actually has a 7.2% positivity rate and is approaching the 8% threshold that would lead to increased mitigations.
Tier One Mitigation brings with it restrictions on business and activities. Possible mitigation measures could include, but are not limited to: reduced indoor dining capacity and suspended bar service in bars and restaurants; additional limits on social gatherings and room capacity; remote work implementation for employers; and reduced indoor capacity in retail and recreational establishments.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced another 47 virus-related deaths on Friday, the highest number since June 24 when there were 63 casualties.
Statewide, the positivity rate was driven downward after IDPH reported 2,206 more confirmed cases of the virus among 72,691 test results reported over the previous 24 hours. That made for a one-day positivity rate of 3%.
The additional deaths occurred in people aged in their 40s through their 90s. The state has now reported 297,646 confirmed cases, including 8,743 deaths, among more than 5.7 million test results reported since the pandemic began.
Statewide hospitalizations remained on a relative uptrend as of the end of the day Thursday, with 1,678 people reported hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 373 were in intensive care unit beds and 162 were on ventilators. The numbers were all slightly above their pandemic highs.
