COVID | LOCAL

Macon County reported 3 COVID-related deaths Wednesday

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported three COVID-related deaths and 38 positive cases on Wednesday. 

The reported deaths included one woman in 70s and two other women in their 80s. This bring the total number of deaths to 317 since the start of the pandemic. 

The health department also reported 21 hospitalizations of Macon County residents. One of them was fully vaccinated, meaning they have all shots including the booster, if eligible. The remaining 20 are not fully vaccinated.

Health officials continue to promote vaccinations as a primary means of preventing the spread of the virus. 

