Macon County reported one COVID-related death on Monday

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Monday announced another COVID-related death.

The passing of the man in his 80s brings the number of Macon County COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began to 314 residents.

The health department also added 90 new COVID cases during the weekend, health officials announced Monday — 31 cases on Friday, 35 cases on Sunday and 24 cases on Monday.

One previously reported case was determined to be from out of the county. Information was transferred to the appropriate county.

The county health department reported that 23 residents with COVID are hospitalized. Of those, one is fully vaccinated.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.