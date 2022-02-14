 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Macon County reported one COVID-related death on Monday

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Monday announced another COVID-related death.

The passing of the man in his 80s brings the number of Macon County COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began to 314 residents.

Asked about Illinois' COVID-19 mitigation measures on Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he had been pleased with recent data about COVID-19 hospitalizations, which are trending down. "You'll be hearing shortly about plans that we have," he said.

The health department also added 90 new COVID cases during the weekend, health officials announced Monday — 31 cases on Friday, 35 cases on Sunday and 24 cases on Monday.

One previously reported case was determined to be from out of the county. Information was transferred to the appropriate county.

The county health department reported that 23 residents with COVID are hospitalized. Of those, one is fully vaccinated.

Macon County COVID-19 statistics as of Feb. 14, 2022.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

