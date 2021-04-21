 Skip to main content
Macon County reports 1 COVID death
COVID | LOCAL, STATE

Macon County reports 1 COVID death

COVID-19
DECATUR — Health officials on Wednesday announced the death of a Macon County woman in her 80s from COVID-19 complications.

Macon County Health Department also reported 26 newly confirmed positive cases of the virus in the county.

To date, there have been 10,297 positive cases in the county. Of those, 362 remain in isolation, 15 are hospitalized and 187 have died.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 2,765 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 28 additional deaths.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

