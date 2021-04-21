Macon County reports 1 COVID death

DECATUR — Health officials on Wednesday announced the death of a Macon County woman in her 80s from COVID-19 complications.

Macon County Health Department also reported 26 newly confirmed positive cases of the virus in the county.

To date, there have been 10,297 positive cases in the county. Of those, 362 remain in isolation, 15 are hospitalized and 187 have died.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 2,765 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 28 additional deaths.

Coronavirus survivor thankful to be home

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.