Macon County reports 1 death, 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

MACON COUNTY— Health officials reported the passing of a female Macon County resident in her 90s from COVID-19.
The Macon County Health Department on Friday said the passing brings the county total number of COVID-related deaths to 177. Additionally, 11 newly-confirmed cases of the virus in the county were reported, totaling 9,434 since the pandemic began.
Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday afternoon showed a total of 1,158,431 positive cases and 19,873 COVID-related deaths in the state.
