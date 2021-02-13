 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macon County reports 1 death, 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday
0 comments

Macon County reports 1 death, 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

{{featured_button_text}}
MCHD Feb 12 infographic

MACON COUNTY— Health officials reported the passing of a female Macon County resident in her 90s from COVID-19.

The Macon County Health Department on Friday said the passing brings the county total number of COVID-related deaths to 177. Additionally, 11 newly-confirmed cases of the virus in the county were reported, totaling 9,434 since the pandemic began.

MCHD Feb 12 deaths

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday afternoon showed a total of 1,158,431 positive cases and 19,873 COVID-related deaths in the state.

PHOTOS from the Progress City COVID-19 vaccine drive-through clinic

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 13

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News