Macon County reports 10 new coronavirus cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Wednesday reported 10 new cases of COVID-19.

To date, there have been 1,140 confirmed cases. Of those, 651 have been released from isolation, 448 are isolating at home, nine are hospitalized and 32 have died.

Since Sept. 7, there have been 29,684 residents tested.

The county's positivity rate for the week ending Aug. 29 is 5.5%, which is below the state's target rate of 8%.

View more details here:

PHOTOS: Union members at work in Macon County