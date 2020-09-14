Macon County reports 10 new COVID cases

×
Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-section through the viral genome, seen as black dots.
CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION
DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Monday reported 10 new cases of COVID-19.
According to the Macon County Health Department, to date there have been 1,237 confirmed cases.
Of those, 719 have been released from isolation, 471 are isolating at home, 11 are hospitalized and 36 have died.
Decatur firefighters perform training exercises
Sprague_Kerrick 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Decatur firefighter Kerrick Sprague takes part in fire hose advancement training at 330 West Mound Road. The fire department was given the opportunity to perform training at the residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5. More photos at
herald-review.com
Weber_Cody 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW From left, Decatur firefighters Cody Weber, Nate Shelsta, Nick Haake and Lieutenant John Baer break down hoses during a training drill at 330 West Mound Road. More photos at
herald-review.com
JIM BOWLING
Smith_Mike 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW From left, Decatur firefighters Christopher Scott, Mike Smith and captain Mike Emmerd work on ventilation techniques during a training session on the roof of the house at 330 West Mound Road. More photos at
herald-review.com
Emmerd_Mike 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Decatur fire captain Mike Emmerd sets down a saw after completing a ventilation training session that included firefighters Mike Smith, middle, and Christopher Scott on the roof of the house at 330 West Mound Road. More photos at
herald-review.com
JIM BOWLING
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 1 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
JIM BOWLING
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 2 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
JIM BOWLING
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 3 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 4 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
JIM BOWLING
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 5 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 6 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
JIM BOWLING
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 7 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 8 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
JIM BOWLING
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 9 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
JIM BOWLING
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 10 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 12 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
JIM BOWLING
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 13 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 14 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
JIM BOWLING
