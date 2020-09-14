 Skip to main content
Macon County reports 10 new COVID cases
Coronavirus

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Monday reported 10 new cases of COVID-19.

According to the Macon County Health Department, to date there have been 1,237 confirmed cases.

Of those, 719 have been released from isolation, 471 are isolating at home, 11 are hospitalized and 36 have died.

Sept. 14

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

