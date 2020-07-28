Macon County reports 11 new cases of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department officials on Tuesday announced 11 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases at 390.

Of those, 233 have been released from home isolation and 133 are recovering at home. Three patients are in the hospital and 23 residents have died.

"We encourage all community members to implement social distancing and face covering best practices to limit the spread of COVID-19,"the health department said in a release. "People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms. If you experience symptoms of COVID-19 with which you are concerned, please call your primary care physician first. Do not show up at a hospital emergency room or doctor’s office unless it is a true emergency."

Here is more information about the cases:

