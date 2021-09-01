Macon County reports 114 new COVID cases

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 114 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The 114 new cases bring the county's total to 13,036 since the start of the pandemic, with 216 deaths. Of local cases, 43 are hospitalized.

One previously-reported case was a person from another county, whose case has been transferred to the home county.

The health department is offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to those 18 and older from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at the health department.

