Macon County reports 114 new COVID cases

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 114 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The 114 new cases bring the county's total to 13,036 since the start of the pandemic, with 216 deaths. Of local cases, 43 are hospitalized.
One previously-reported case was a person from another county, whose case has been transferred to the home county.
The health department is offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to those 18 and older from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at the health department.
