Macon County reports 114 new COVID cases

Aug.30 -- Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Vice Dean Joshua Sharfstein discusses Covid-19 in children, how schools deal with virus outbreaks, and vaccine production with the use of booster shots in the U.S. The Bloomberg School of Public Health is supported by Michael R. Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 114 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The 114 new cases bring the county's total to 13,036 since the start of the pandemic, with 216 deaths. Of local cases, 43 are hospitalized. 

One previously-reported case was a person from another county, whose case has been transferred to the home county.

The health department is offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine  to those 18 and older from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at the health department.

 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

